The importance of severe storm spotters and chasers

The importance of severe storm spotters and chasersNew
Radar technology has vastly improved our capacity for severe weather detection and prediction, giving real-time information that helps meteorologists track severe thunderstorms and determine whether or not a tornado is forming. However, it's only with actual eyewitness accounts of the current weather situation do we get the full picture of what is happening and that is why severe storm spotters and storm chasers or so important even in the modern age of high technology weather forecasting.