Trump valet has coronavirus; president again tests negative

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A member of the military serving as one of President Donald Trump's valets has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The White House says Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have since tested negative for the virus and "remain in good health."

It marks the latest coronavirus scare for the president. It's the first known instance where a person who has come in close proximity to the president has tested positive since several people present at his private Florida club were diagnosed with COVID-19 in early March.

The White House instituted safety protocols nearly two months ago to protect the nation's political leaders, including frequent temperature checks.

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press