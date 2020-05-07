Unemployment claims continue to rise in Minnesota, Iowa

(KTTC) -- 47,134 Minnesotans filed unemployment claims last week, as the shutdown from the pandemic continues to hurt the state's economy.

This is a slight improvement from the week before, with 1,461 fewer claims.

Since Governor Tim Walz partially closed bars and restaurants in mid-March, 624,873 Minnesotans have filed for unemployment.

Here are the unemployment claims filed in southeast Minnesota counties since March 15, per Minnesota Employment and Economic Development:

Dodge County: 1,984

Fillmore: 1,639

Freeborn: 2,604

Goodhue: 4,916

Houston: 989

Mower: 2,840

Olmsted: 17,488

Rice: 5,560

Steele: 3,513

Wabasha: 2,029

Waseca: 1,580

Winona: 4,582

Meanwhile, as Iowa begins to allow more businesses to reopen, the state is reporting 24,693 unemployment claims last week.

Since March 17, 285,422 Iowans have sought unemployment benefits.

On Friday, the April jobs report will be released, which is expected to show unemployment reaching its highest level since the Great Depression.