Unseasonably cold temperatures ahead

A "Freeze Warning" is in effect for all of SE Minnesota Friday morning from 3-9 a.m. A "Freeze Watch" is in effect for all of SE Minnesota and NE Iowa Friday night into Saturday morning. Overnight lows are expected to fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Temperatures Thursday night into Friday will be in the lower 30s around 30-32°. The coldest night in this five-night stretch will be Friday into Saturday. Forecast lows will be in the upper 20s across most of the area.

How to protect your plants.

Here's a look at some plants you'll want to protect the next several nights and how you can protect them! The best solution is to bring the plants you can inside the next couple of nights.

The late-season cold snap will come to an end late next week. Highs will be back in the upper 60s and lower 70s by next weekend with overnight lows in the lower 40s!

