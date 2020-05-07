WATCH LIVE: Walz announces plan to protect residents of long-term care facilities from COVID-19 (2 p.m.)

On our news app? Click here to view the live video!

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Thursday at 2 p.m., Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to provide an update on Minnesota’s response to COVID-19 and discuss the state's plan to protect Minnesotans living in long-term care facilities.

Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly are also scheduled to be at the news conference.

You can watch the full 2 p.m. news conference live on KTTC and on our website.