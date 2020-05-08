COVID-19 IMPACT: Dental offices prepare to open Monday with new precautions

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Along with many other businesses, dental offices have been largely closed since mid-March, only open for 'emergency procedures'.

That's all going to change Monday as Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has given the okay to resume day to day procedures, with the expectation that each facility has a preparedness plan in place.

A Rochester dentist has been getting prepared for a while now.

Rochester Endodontics Owner and Dentist Jerry Gray

"Actually it was a little bit scary that's for sure for everyone involved," said Jerry Gray, Rochester Endodontics Owner and Dentist.

It can be a scary situation to work in someone's mouth knowing there's a possibility that person could be spreading an airborne virus and not know it.

"We've been looking forward to this and preparing as best as we could with recommendations that we're changing from all different aspects," Gray stated. "Actually there's gonna be implementation of more safety protocols on Monday than in previous times even during the emergency time."

With the goal to keep everyone safe, come Monday, wearing a mask won't be the only precaution for patients. Gray said once the patients come in they have to gargle with hydrogen-peroxide before work can began.

There are also red Xs on the floor for social distancing, and screening questionnaires at the front desk.

Changes will impact the staff as well, including additional protective gear.

"The personal protective equipment much like we did before except we've added N-95 masks that have greater filtration capabilities as well as face shields," Gray said.

It's an unusual time, with patients also pondering how safe it really is. Gray recounted a conversation with a patient. "She was about to sit in the dental chair and she said has this chair been cleaned."

"There's always risk. There's not a situation where there is zero risk, but we're doing everything we can to try to mitigate that risk," Gray stated.