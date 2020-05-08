GRADUATION CEREMONIES: RPS students and staff disappointed with latest guidelines

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - While the school year will be finished online, seniors were hoping they would be able to see their classmates one last time and cross that graduation stage.

However, that is likely no longer possible.

"We are trying our best to make sure that we are striking that proper balance between public health and these important social milestones," said Governor Tim Walz at Friday's briefing.

Rochester Public Schools thought it was following that rule.

"We had been working on a plan," said Superintendent Michael Muñoz of Rochester Public Schools. "We thought it was a very good plan that we could keep our students safe but still honor them."

It involved a series of mini graduation ceremonies, no more than 30 students and two guest per student.

That was the plan. It all changed Friday when the state banned what it call large-scale high school graduations, instead encouraging those ceremonies to be online.

"In my opinion, it does kind of dim it," said Kathryn Nguyen, senior at John Marshall. "I was looking forward to seeing my family. Everyone's kind of frustrated. It's a little saddening and heartbreaking but it is what it is."

It's more disappointment after what has been a semester of missing out.

"I was looking forward to prom and also going to support my friends at spring sports," Nguyen said. "I'm in speech so I was looking forward to seeing final speech tournaments and stuff like that."

There is still hope that the plans will change again, but there are backup plans.

"Staff and teachers are finding ways, plans A, B,C and D, hopefully as a way to acknowledge graduates that isn't through Zoom," said Nguyen.

The memories will always remain.

"I enjoyed the energy, the idea that we're all in this together, Rocket Pride, that was cool," said the senior.

Nguyen says she and fellow seniors have enjoyed the Stadium Lights event as a way to stay connected but still safe.