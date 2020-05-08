Iowa reports increase in testing as more businesses reopen

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa processed its most coronavirus testing in a 24-hour period since the pandemic began as the state allowed some businesses in its largest metropolitan areas to partially reopen.

The state's coronavirus website reported Friday that 3,809 tests were conducted Thursday and that 403, or less than 11 percent of them, were positive.

It was the lowest daily rate of positive tests in a month, following a week of steady decline. Still, the state reported 12 more people had died from COVID-19, bringing the official death toll to 243.

A slight increase of 417 people were hospitalized, including more than 100 fighting for their lives on ventilators.

By RYAN J. FOLEY

Associated Press

