Judge refuses to dismiss charges against Loughlin, Giannulli

(AP) -- A federal judge has refused to dismiss charges against actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband and other prominent parents accused of cheating the college admissions process.

The judge sided Friday with prosecutors who denied that investigators had fabricated evidence.

Defense attorneys had urged the judge to throw out the indictment over allegations of misconduct by FBI agents.

Loughlin and Giannulli are scheduled to go to trial in October on charges that they paid $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though neither girl was a rower.

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

Associated Press