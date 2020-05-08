Man arrested after carjacking in NW Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A call that started out as a routine car accident turned into a carjacking investigation late Friday night.

According to a Rochester Police Department Sergeant at the scene, two cars crashed near the intersection of 37th Steet NW and the northbound off ramp of Highway 52 at 9:17 p.m.

Nobody was injured.

Police say a man involved in the accident then went to the nearby Arby's parking lot, brandished a knife and carjacked a vehicle.

The victim was not injured.

While investigating and speaking with the carjacking victim, the suspect returned to the parking lot with the stolen vehicle. He then surrendered to officers and was arrested without further incident.