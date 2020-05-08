Mayo prepares for elective surgeries to resume

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - To help hospitals deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, many elective surgeries have been delayed for months.

Now, those surgeries are allowed to go ahead. Mayo Clinic Health System plans to resume those but only with safety measures in place: universal masking, patient screening and cleaning of all areas.

An elective surgery is one that can be delayed without causing any negative consequences. Yet some, such as a hip or knee replacement, can fall into a gray area.

"We have tried to keep in contact with patients whose surgeries have been delayed to make sure they are still doing well," said Dr. Amy Williams, Mayo Clinic nephrologist. "As far as a financial burden, COVID-19 has been a financial burden for the entire healthcare system. Our goal is to keep our patients safe and our staff safe."

The delaying of elective surgeries has cost Mayo Clinic millions of dollars in lost revenue. However, with urgent surgeries, they have been operating at about 60 percent of capacity.

Mayo is daily updating models to make sure they continue to have the capacity to treat all COVID and non-COVID cases. Call your healthcare provider to help you decide whether to go ahead with a surgery.