Minnesota expected to receive first shipment of COVID-19 drug

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said that Minnesota will receive the initial shipment of the drug remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients.

"We just learned we are expected to receive limited shipments of remdesivir," Malcolm said. "I'm told by the CDC that this is the first shipment and we hope that there will be more."

Malcolm said at the Department of Health's daily 2 p.m. news conference that a sizable donation of the drug to the federal government was made by the manufacturer Gilead, and that it is being distributed to the states.

The drug is gaining traction after Dr. Anthony Fauci released data that showed a 30 percent increased recovery rate of COVID-19 patients when given remdesivir. Recovering in 11 days instead of 15 days for those who did not take the drug.

"This is potentially a treatment for those with very severe cases of COVID-19 infection," Malcolm said.