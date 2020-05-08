Minnesota reports 26 more COVID-19 deaths, 198 in ICU

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Friday that 26 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

This brings the state COVID-19 death toll to 534. MDH reported that 434 of those who died from COVID-19 in the state were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The Department reported that 83 percent of those who died from COVID-19 were 70 years old or older, but just 16 percent of the state's confirmed cases are among that age group.

On Thursday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced a five-point plan to provide more support for the state's long-term care facilities during the pandemic.

The Department also reported in Friday's report that 723 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials said a total of 10,088 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 1,270 health care workers. MDH said 5,697 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated. That's 389 more people who no longer need to be isolated than the Department reported on Thursday.

MDH said 351 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Olmsted County, and nine have died. Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

MDH said about 101,270 tests have been completed in Minnesota, including 3,849 newly-completed tests reported on Friday.

The Department reported that 473 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, and 198 of those hospitalized are in the ICU.

This is the largest number of people the Department has reported in the ICU with COVID-19, surpassing the previous total of 182 people hospitalized in the ICU reported on Thursday.

According to the state of Minnesota, 1,025 of the state's 1,241 ICU beds are currently being used by patients, including the 198 COVID-19 patients reported on Friday. The state said an additional 806 ICU beds can be ready in 24 hours, and 548 more beds can be ready in 72 hours.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here.