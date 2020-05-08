Outbreak at Tyson plant infected 1,031 workers, county says

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) -- Local officials say the coronavirus outbreak at a Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Iowa infected more than 1,000 workers, a greater number than the state has acknowledged.

Black Hawk County health officials say they have identified 1,031 workers at the Waterloo plant who have tested positive for coronavirus or for antibodies that show they had been infected.

That would be about 37 percent of the plant's 2,800 workers. The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that 444 workers at the plant had tested positive.

The county health department said Thursday that the state's figures include only those workers who tested positive during mass testing at the plant.

