Plainview gym reopens, defying executive orders

PLAINVIEW, Minn. (KTTC) -- The owner of a Plainview gym decided to defy Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened his business on May 1.

Brandon Reiter spent eight years in the Army and had a dream of starting his own gym in his hometown of Plainview. The gym has been open for seven years and Reiter said it has been successful because community support.

Like many other small business owners, Reiter was faced with the real possibility of his business failing because of Walz's order to close "non-essential" businesses because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Reiter had complied with orders since March, but he said now he needs to remain open or he won't be able to recover. He said he feels that if big box stores can be open with increased safety measures, then small businesses should be able to open.

His gym has about 200 members. He said he is limiting the number of people working out at at time, increasing cleaning and putting signs up reminding people about increased safety protocols.

"There are more people in one of those stores in one day than my gym sees in one week," Reiter said. "The pandemic is something to take seriously, but why can't small businesses be open if they take the same safety measures as the big box stores?"

Reiter said the response from the community and gym members has been positive.

"Every small business is essential. We have to provide a roof over our heads for our family and loved ones and food on the table," Reiter said. "The

essential and non-essential is very subjective. It is all in the eye of the beholder."

Reiter said that he received a letter from the state saying he will be getting a $1,000 fine per day for every day the gym stays open. He said he had applied for the government small business loan before he reopened, but was told there were no funds left.