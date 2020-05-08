Protecting your plants from late season frost

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With near or below freezing temperatures expected over the next several nights, anyone with vulnerable plants or gardens will want to take precautions.

The flowers you buy and plant annually are going to be the most sensitive to this upcoming cold snap.

"The ones that can probably handle it, are what we would call cool-crop vegetables," said Scott Moon, Manager at Sargent's on 2nd. "So like your onions, potatoes, cabbages, broccoli, cauliflower, lettuce, those will be fine."

Most anything else needs to be brought inside a garage or covered with a sheet or blanket, or you will end up losing them.

"So your petunias, New Guinea impatiences, your tropical plants, any seeds that have emerged out of the ground."

The sheet or blanket covering helps holds onto the warm air that radiates up from the ground.

"When it comes to your perennial plants, most of those are going to be just fine," said Moon. "Ones you might want to consider giving a little extra attention to would be your ferns, those will normally take it a little bit harder, and your peonies will take it a little bit harder."

"Tomato plants, pepper plants, cucumbers, your herbs, those really do need to have some sort covering on them for protection because they will not enjoy this 28 degrees," said Moon.

Seeds planted underground or in a pot will survive as long as they haven't broken through the soil yet.

Buds and flowers on trees may be lost or damaged during the freeze, but the tree itself will be okay.

"Again, with perennials, trees, shrubs, they will all be just fine in this," said Moon. "If they do get frosted, they will re-leaf and send out new shoots again."

If you are unsure about whether or not to cover a certain plant, Moon says the easiest thing to do is to just cover it.