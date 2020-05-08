Roy Horn of ‘Siegfried and Roy’ dies from coronavirus complications

(CNN) -- Roy Horn, famous for his Las Vegas duo 'Siegfried and Roy,' has died from coronavirus complications.

Horn passed away Friday according to his publicist.

Horn performed magic with Siegfried Fischbacher for more than four decades.

Their Vegas revue ended in 2003, when horn was attacked by a white tiger on stage.

When he learned of Horn's death, Fischbacher released a statement mourning his best friend, calling him a great magician.

Horn was 75 years old.