Sweet relief: Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store reopens

JORDAN, Minn. (KARE) -- Some would argue that chocolate is essential to life itself.

Their argument has been bolstered by the weekend opening of Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store.

The screeching yellow football field-and-a-half-long assortment of add-ons will open its doors Friday morning at 8 a.m. – with state approval.

“We reached out to the governor’s task force,” owner Robert Wagner said, “and they got back to in about three days indicating we met the qualifications of an essential business and we had permission to open.”

Wagner successfully made his case that candy – while the most prominent part of his family's business – isn't all of it. His family also sells apples from its own orchards and other agricultural products grown in nearby fields.

