Wintry feel this weekend

A "Freeze Warning" will be in effect from midnight until 8 a.m Saturday morning. This warning includes all of SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s and upper 20s for overnight lows Friday into Saturday. Make sure to cover your plants or bring them inside! Another thing to check is your air pressure in your tires. With this type of temperature change overnight, your tires could lose air-pressure!

The best chance for widespread freeze & frost will be from 2-7 a.m Saturday morning. Clear skies and light northerly winds will push temperatures below the freezing mark Saturday morning. Highs will rebound through the afternoon with temperatures warming into the 60s.

How to protect your plants:

Our next weather-maker will impact SE Minnesota and NE Iowa late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Showers are likely after 8 p.m on Saturday and with falling temperatures overnight...a rain/snow mix will be possible early Mother's Day morning. Yes...a rain/snow mix!

There will be a small window Sunday morning for minor precipitation mixing to occur. I do not think wintry accumulations will be major, but a few flakes will definitely be possible. Rainfall accumulations will range from around 0.10-0.20" Saturday night and Sunday morning. Dry conditions are expected for the afternoon and evening on Mother's Day. Highs will stay in the upper 40s near 50°.

Overnight lows will stay cold Sunday and Monday nights with lows in the lower 30s and upper 20s. I would expect more warnings and advisories to be issued early next week too! Temperatures will finally get near average late next week with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s by the weekend!

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there and have a great weekend!

Nick