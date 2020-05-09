Albert Lea shooting sends one man to the hospital

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Albert Lea Police responded to a call of shots fired Saturday afternoon.

It happened at 3:41 p.m. at the 1200 block of Gene Avenue. Once on scene, police found a 21-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Albert and later was transported to Rochester. He is reported to be in stable condition.

The suspects of the shooting drove away from the crime scene before officers arrived. They are believed to be known to the victim.

The shooting is under investigation and is believed to be an isolated incident. If you know anything, call the Albert Lea Police Department at 507-377-5200.

The Albert Lea Police Department was assisted by the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota State Patrol and Mayo Ambulance.