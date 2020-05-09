Anglers cast reels despite changes to fishing opener

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Saturday morning, Minnesotans got their rods out. Folks are now able to catch most of the state's biggest fish: walleye, trout, pike, bass and more.

The Governor's Fishing Opener may be postponed to next year and the DNR recommends not straying too far from home or spending the night. However, those who love fishing still found ways to enjoy the season opener.

This year's fishing opener might be different than normal, but people were just excited to get back out on the water. Even a cold morning and windy day couldn't keep them off the lakes.

"Take in the fresh air and be out of the house,"said Albert Lea resident Kelly Stutzman.

"Just to get outside and enjoy the nice weather," agreed Justin Akkerman of Austin. "Get the kids out there and hopefully we'll catch something."

Many start fishing at a young age.

"I think we started fishing when they were 6 years old," said Scott Maloney, a Rochester resident fishing with his kids. "Teach them how to put the worm on the hook, how to cast and have a good time."

It's a tradition that continues through generations.

"I used to do it with my grandparents before they passed away," said Stutzman. "It's something the family just carries on."

Fishing is a perfect social distancing activity as the lengths of most rods are 6 foot. However, this year some plans had to be changed.

"We're not doing it this year, but we normally go up to the northern part of the state," said Akkerman.

Fishing in Austin is improving.

"Thought we'd give it a try out here at Todd Park with the trout they recently put in Wolf Creek," Akkerman said.

There's certainly fish in Albert Lea's Fountain Lake, the site of the 2019 Governor's Fishing Opener.

"I've caught some nice bass here," said Stutzman.

Even Foster Arend Park in Rochester has fish biting.

"Usually we catch fish every time we come out here," Maloney said. "Today, my son caught a rainbow trout."

They all say practice makes perfect, mixed with a little bit of luck.

"You get a good fishing spot, the fish are there," said Akkerman. "They'll bite."

"Just put a pole in the water," Stutzman advises. "That's all you got to do really."

Anyone over 16 needs a fishing license before casting. They can even be obtained online on the DNR's website.