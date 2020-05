IOWA (KTTC) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 214 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths.

It brings the state's total cases up to 11,671 and the death toll to 252.

As of Friday, 29 of the state's fatalities were from people living in long term care facilities.

402 people are currently hospitalized and 161 people are in intensive care.

More than 5,000 Iowans have recovered from the virus.

For more information, click here.