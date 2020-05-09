Minnesota reports 24 new deaths, 702 new cases

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 702 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths Saturday.

In total, the state has 10,790 COVID-19 cases and 558 deaths. Most the deaths reported in the state, approximately 449, are from people that resided in long term care or assisted living facilities.

As of Saturday, 476 people are hospitalized with 180 in intensive care.

More than 6,000 Minnesotans no longer need to be isolated.

For more information, click here.