Rain and mixing possible tonight; Chilly conditions expected Mother’s Day

We saw a seasonably cool Saturday featuring some afternoon sunshine before rain showers arrived for the evening. Temperatures will stay above freezing tonight in the mid 30s with cloud skies and blustery northwest winds at 10-20 mph.

A passing low pressure system and associated cold front will bring chilly and gloomy conditions to the region for Mother's Day this year. Lingering rain showers are possible early in the morning with clouds remaining for the rest of the day. Afternoon temperatures will only manage the upper 40s with breezy northwest winds at 10-20 mph. Not much is expected to accumulate for either form of precipitation, only a few tenths of an inch of rain and little to no snowfall, at most some parts could see up to a dusting.

Slight warmer and sunnier conditions are expected for Monday as high pressure takes control of the region. Highs will be in the low 50s with light winds. Temperatures will be trending upwards all this week as we warm near normal by next weekend. Tuesday will see another sunny day with highs in the mid 50s.

Our next chance for rain in the region comes Wednesday and Thursday with a chance for widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

The best day of the coming week looks to arrive Friday with dry, sunny conditions and high temperatures well into the upper 60s, even taking a run towards 70 degrees. Similar conditions are expected Saturday, but with a few extra clouds and a slight chance for a few spotty showers.

Don't forget to re-cover or bring inside your sensitive plants Sunday night and Monday night as below freezing temperatures are expected both nights. Stay tuned for another round of frost/freeze related headlines to be issued on these nights.