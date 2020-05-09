Sen. Nelson asks Gov. Walz to reconsider graduation ban

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- After learning about the ban of large scale graduation ceremonies, Senator Carla Nelson urges Governor Tim Walz to reconsider the order.

"Students' worlds have been turned upside down over the last couple of months," Sen. Nelson stated in a press release to KTTC. "I know schools wants to give their seniors the send-off they deserve; I hope we can give them that opportunity."

Sen. Nelson wrote a letter to the governor Saturday, asking him to instead allow schools to come up with creative graduation ceremonies and reconsider his guidance prohibiting graduation ceremonies held indoors or outdoors.

In the letter, Sen. Nelson cited Rochester Public Schools as an example of safe innovation with its mini graduation ceremonies intended to take part over the course of a few days. The ceremonies would include no more than 30 students at a time. Each student would be accompanied by no more than two family members.

“This is a difficult time to be a student, particularly one who is about to graduate. I certainly share their frustration. I know the governor’s guidance is well-intended, but I also wonder if we can consider different approaches. One-size-fits-all is rarely effective in education; as former teachers, both the governor and I know this well," Sen. Nelson stated. "I would encourage Governor Walz to allow schools of all sizes to be creative and figure out plans to hold ceremonies that work for their specific circumstances -- while obviously prioritizing safety and strict social distancing."