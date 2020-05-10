Frigid temperatures tonight, Warmer days ahead

We saw a rather cloudy and gloomy Mother's Day this Sunday and colder overnight temperatures return to the region for the next two nights.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire viewing area from 2-8am Monday as overnight lows dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Make sure to either cover or bring inside any sensitive plants that would otherwise not survive cold conditions such as what we are expecting. Showers will come to an end around sun sets with clouds gradually decrease throughout the evening. Winds will become light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

High pressure takes control of the upper Midwest as we start the new week. Monday and Tuesday will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Monday night will be another night to cover or bring your plants indoors as temperatures will once again drop below freezing. Additional frost/freeze headlines are expected to be issued, so stay tuned for updates.

Temperatures continue to trend upwards as the week progresses and the chance for rain also enters into the forecast. Wednesday will see highs in the upper 50s with scattered showers expected throughout the day.

Another round of scattered showers is possible Thursday with highs in the mid 60s. Friday will see a brief break in the rain with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Seasonal temperatures look to remain for the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Both days could see a few spotty showers with a mix of sun and clouds.