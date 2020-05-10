Iowa reports 13 more deaths, 287 new COVID-19 cases

IOWA (KTTC) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 287 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths Sunday.

Iowa has a total of 11,959 COVID-19 cases. 265 people have died due to the virus in the state.

As of Saturday, 30 of the state's fatalities were from people living in long term care facilities.

IDPH reports 413 people are hospitalized and 105 patients are in intensive care.

More than 5,000 Iowans have recovered from the virus.

