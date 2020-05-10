Minnesota reports 20 more deaths, 481 new COVID-19 cases

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reports 481 new COVID-19 cases and 20 more deaths Sunday.

In total, the state has 11,271 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 578.

Most deaths reported in the state, approximately 462, are from people that resided in long term care or assisted living facilities.

On Sunday, MDH reported 434 people are currently hospitalized. 199 patients are in intensive care.

More than 6,000 Minnesotans no longer need to be in isolation.

