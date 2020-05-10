Rochester church hosts Mother’s Day drive-thru

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Sunday, a Rochester church hosted a Mother's Day celebration that allowed moms to stay in their cars.

High Point Church held a Mothers Day drive-thru to show that the pandemic won't stop them from recognizing local moms.

Pastors Shaun and Amy Gustafson, said a church committee spent weeks planning the event, and explained gifts moms received.

"So when they pulled up first they got a gift from Joel Olsteen, his new favor book. And then they got roses, they got frappuccino, they got gifts for the kids. And then there was prayer for them," Amy said

Sundays weather contained chilly temperatures, rain, and even a wave of small snow pellets. However, the church stayed outside to greet each guests.

Tammy Bicknese, a High Point member, was overjoyed by what her church did.

"Just so full of love, and they are always going above and beyond. Especially when its unexpected. Like, we had no idea that there would be so many people out here, greeting us and welcoming us, and lavishing us with love," Bicknese said.

The event was also a reunion.

"There's been a lot of tears today. In both ways, not only from them, but from us. We've missed everyone a lot, and I know it was reciprocated. But I think that the greatest joy of our hearts is being able to come together, even if it was just a drive-thru to begin with. To bring people back closer to each other," Shaun said.

Josiane Joseph, another High Point member, shared why she wanted to participate in this event.

"I love my mom, and I love other people's moms because they've poured into my life so much. And so it was just a great opportunity to honor them with gifts and to encourage them with words. And so I love being a part of that," Joseph said.

As we continue through this pandemic, the Gustafsons want people to move forward with hop.

"As it's been said by Robert Schuler for years, tough times don't last but tough people do, so stay encouraged," Amy said

"That's our heartbeat, is that we'd come through this season much better off than before this season hit," Shaun said.

High Point church will have a drive-thru service on May 17 (weather permitting) at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.