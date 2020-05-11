CORONAVIRUS CHRONICLES: Eli King, Caledonia Warriors

CALEDONIA, Minn. (KTTC) - It's not hyperbole to say rising junior Eli King might be the new best prep athlete in Minnesota.

The Caledonia Warrior holds multiple Power 5 football offers in hand, but he's equally gifted in basketball -- a high-major caliber player possessing a level of athleticism unmatched in all of Southeastern Minnesota.

While in quarantine, he's picked up football offers from both Notre Dame and Iowa State -- something he never saw coming.

"Both were kind of surprising because it was the first time I had talked to them," said King. "It was the first conversation we had had and it was over the phone. We hadn't been able to talk to each other in person yet, so yeah they were both kind of surprising."

Right now, the Fighting Irish see Eli as a wide receiver. But a potential move to quarterback could have Golden Domers offensive coordinator Tommy Rees re-think where King fits on the football field.

"He offered me at wide receiver," said King. "He said that if I was to move to quarterback and play really good there that they could change it, but as of right now it's at wide receiver."

Eli will have the opportunity to play more than just high-level Division I football. The 6-3 guard is a menace on the basketball court, and can change a game in the blink of an eye with his jaw-dropping athleticism.

"Quite a few coaches I've called and talked to lately, so [basketball recruiting] has kind of picked up," he said. "I'd say there's quite a few schools talking to me."

King continues to work on both sports while at home, playing basketball with his brothers and father while still doing speed drills and weight training for football. But the question looms -- will he play football or basketball at the next level?

"I'll probably pick one," he said. "It's not out of the question playing both, but it'd have to really be the right situation with both the football and basketball programs, and that'd be tough to do. So I'd probably end up picking one, but not for sure yet."

Thank you to Eli King for being on this edition of the Coronavirus Chronicles.