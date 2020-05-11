Lawmakers push for contact tracing bill to help fight COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) --- On Monday, the House of Representatives, Ways and Means Committee approved a bill that designates 300 million dollars for contact tracing.

Tina Liebling, (DFL) Rochester, authored the bill.

"Asking them [COVID-19 patients] who they've been in contact with. And then letting those people know that they have possibly have a risk of having contracted the disease, so that they can isolate themselves," Liebling said.

She says, the state is already contact tracing but this bill ramps up that effort and will create jobs to help get people off unemployment.

"The department will need to hire up to 4,200 people on a temporary basis to do this. It's a sensitive kind of job so, the hope is that it there will be, for example, nurses who maybe are furloughed from their other job who could do this for a little while, or social workers," Liebling said.

Sen. Carla Nelson, (R) Rochester, agrees this effort is necessary.

"I think it's important to let people know if they, in fact, had been potentially exposed to COVID-19 so they can take adequate precautions. So without contact testing, you don't know that," Nelson said.

The lawmakers also addressed privacy concerns.

"They won't be asking people for their personal medical information. This is a matter of, 'do you have this disease? Have you been exposed to this disease?' But the data will be handled in a very sensitive way," Liebling said.

"We all should be concerned about personal privacy. That's part in parcel to who we are. But I don't see that as a privacy invasion, to have someone tell me that I have been exposed to someone who had COVID-19," Nelson said.

Nelson said undocumented immigrants who test positive should not fear that their information will go to ICE, because their data is private.

She also says the Minnesota Department of Health is working on public information campaign regarding contact tracing. And working on measures to deal with potential scammers

She hopes the bill will get to the governor's desk before then end of the legislative session that ends on May 18th.