Man who sought Iowa trial by combat now wants ex-wife evaluated

HARLAN, Iowa (AP) -- A psychological evaluation of a Kansas man who sought legal permission in Iowa to engage in a sword fight with his ex-wife has concluded that he's not insane but merely angry over their child custody arrangement.

David Ostrom asked a court in January to give him permission to fight Bridgette Ostrom and her attorney, Matthew Hudson.

The Ostroms are embroiled in disputes over custody and visitation, and property tax payments. A judge suspended Ostrom's visitation with his children and ordered a mental evaluation.

The Des Moines Register reports that David Ostrom has asked the court to order psychological evaluations of his ex-wife and Hudson.