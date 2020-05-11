Minnesota National Guard conducting additional flyovers this week

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota National Guard along with the Air Force Reserve is conducing a second round of flyovers this week to honor people on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

The flights are scheduled for Wednesday and include Rochester and Albert Lea.

According to the National Guard, like last week's flights, these flyovers are incorporated into previously scheduled training missions.

"Last week's flyovers were an opportunity for us to show our appreciation for those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight," said Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, the Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard. "We chose several hospitals as flyover points, but it is truly only a symbolic gesture, as the intent isn't to honor only those facilities, but all the essential workers statewide. Whether you are a medical provider or a meat packing employee; a teacher or gas station attendant; an emergency responder or a garbage collector, your work and the care you provide have kept our state safe and functioning. Thank you for your service and your sacrifice."

The route over southern Minnesota on Wednesday will be conducted by two C-130s from the 133rd Air Wing and 934th Air Wing, and is scheduled to cross Mayo Clinic Albert Lea between 1:25 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. That same flight is due over Mayo Clinic Saint Marys and the downtown Mayo Campus between 1:35 p.m. and 1:55 p.m.

The National Guard says these times are approximate.

The route over Albert Lea will cross from the west to the northeast. The route over Rochester will cross from the southwest to the east.

Other National Guard units will conduct flights over northern Minnesota and Wisconsin.