Minnesota receives first shipment of remdesivir

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The first shipment of the drug remdesivir arrived in Minnesota on Saturday with more expected to arrive on Tuesday.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield said during the daily COVID-19 conference the state received 1,200 vials of the drug.

A 10-day course of the drug is recommended for people with severe cases of COVID-19 with a normal six day course depending on the severity and recovery of the patient Lynfield said.

"Our recommendations are for the highest priority patients," Lynfield said. "Laboratory confirmed patients not already on remdesivir, were ventilated for five days or less or are on advanced respiratory support."

Lynfield said the state is collecting patient data while using the drug to treat COVID-19.

