Minnesota reports 528 more COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Monday that 528 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The Department said a total of 11,799 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 1,379 health care workers.

Health officials said 7,536 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated, 654 more than the Department reported on Sunday.

MDH said 374 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Olmsted County. Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

MDH said about 115,781 tests have been completed in the state, including 4,693 newly completed tests reported in Monday's update.

Health officials reported on Monday that 13 more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, bringing the state death toll to 591.

The Department said 472 of the people who died from COVID-19 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH said about 82 percent of those who have died from COVID-19 in the state were 70 years old or older, but just 15 percent of confirmed cases are among that age group.

Health officials also reported in Monday's update that 452 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 194 of those hospitalized are in the ICU. That's 23 more people hospitalized not in the ICU, and five fewer people in the ICU than the Department reported on Sunday.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

