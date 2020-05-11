 Skip to Content

Minnesota Senate votes to let most closed businesses reopen

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Senate has voted to allow most businesses to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic as long as they follow safety guidelines.

The debate Monday highlighted the divide between the chamber's Republican majority and the more cautious approach of DFL Gov. Tim Walz.

The bill passed 39-28, mostly along party lines, but it has little support in the House DFL majority.

Walz is still deciding to what degree he'll extend his stay-at-home order before it expires next Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths to raise the state's total to 591.

