One more cold night

Another night and another freeze warning has been issued for SE Minnesota and part of NE Iowa. The freeze warning tonight will run from 12 a.m until 9 a.m Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s and upper 20s with mostly clear skies.

Temperatures will drop near the freezing point just after midnight and should stay near freezing until around 7 a.m Tuesday morning. If you have plants outside it would be smart to keep them covered or bring them in overnight! Temperatures will warm throughout the day Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with light northwesterly winds.

I finally have some good news in the forecast this week! Warmer temperatures will be returning by the weekend and into next week! Highs will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s by the weekend and then the 80s could be returning early next week! Yes, I said the 80s returning!

With the warmer temperatures returning later this week, rain chances will be in the forecast Wednesday through Saturday. Wednesday will be the best chance for widespread accumulating rainfall. Scattered showers could linger into Thursday morning too. Rainfall accumulations are expected to be minor on Friday/Saturday.

Our 7-Day forecast looks a little more like May and less like March! Have a great week everyone!

Nick