Online petition aims to sway state officials into allowing modified outdoor graduations

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- The fight over high school graduation is apparently not over. That's despite the decision last week by the state to shut down graduation ceremonies across Minnesota due to coronavirus concerns.

"We are trying our best to make sure that we are striking that proper balance between public health and these important social milestones," said Gov. Tim Walz last Friday.

An Austin High School mom feels those graduations can still safely happen. Jenny Retterath says that if these students are working at stores, there's no reason that they can't be handed their diplomas.

Retterath started an online petition hoping to the governor's attention.

"My reasoning for the petition was to make it known that these kids deserve a ceremony for graduation and it can be done by an outside celebration," said Retterath.

Retterath says a large open location like a fairground or large city park would allow graduating classes and their families to stay socially distant.

In addition to wearing masks, each class could be broken up into small groups to help limit the number of people gathering.

"Limit, maybe the number of families, or the number of family members to be there," said Retterath. "And there be adequate spacing for everyone in the audience. I think that would at least let them be handed their diplomas instead of walking through a computer or whatever."

On Friday, Walz said his administration was listening to health experts in making the decision to cancel graduation ceremonies.

"I wish every single senior well and this is unfortunate that this has happened but there's people out there who are working very hard to give them the ceremony they deserve," said Retterath.

To can check out the petition, click here.