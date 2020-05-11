Police: Rochester man assaults officer at grocery store, had a large knife in waistband

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A 51-year- old Rochester man was arrested after he reportedly assaulted a Rochester police officer on Saturday at Hy-Vee.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to a call around 3:15 p.m. about a disorderly customer at the service desk at the Hy-Vee at 1315 6th Avenue NW.

RPD said before police arrived, Gabriel John, 51, of Rochester, was upset that his prepaid phone card wasn't working. Police said he became angry and started yelling profanities at the employee. John reportedly ripped down the plexiglass barrier at the register.

A 46-year-old Hy-Vee manager came to talk to the man.

John reportedly then attempted to punch the manager, missing. He then pushed the manager twice in the chest.

RPD said when police arrived, they attempted to diffuse the situation. Police said John then pushed an officer and wasn't following directions. Officers then had to take John to the ground to arrest him. He reportedly continued to kick officers while they were trying to arrest him.

Officers reportedly also found a large knife and a hammer in John's waistband.

Police said John is facing charges of assaulting an officer and disorderly conduct.