Remains of 2019 crash victim found near Northfield

NEAR NORTHFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rice County Sheriff's Office said human remains were found on a farm near Northfield on Thursday.

According to the the Sheriff's Office, a farmer was planting beans in his field at the curve on Kane Trail and Lamb Avenue. The farmer reportedly found human remains in a grassy area separating the farm field.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office was able to identify the remains as Manuel Ramirez, 36, of Kenyon.

Authorities said that on Oct. 28, 2019, The Rice County Sheriff’s Office had taken a call of a vehicle that had crashed in a ditch near the area Ramirez’s remains were found. No one was inside the vehicle at the time.

Authorities said deputies and investigators had searched the area on different occasions with no success finding Ramirez.

Authorities said the cause of Ramirez’s death is still under investigation.