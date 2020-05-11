Sunnier, slightly warmer weather to start the workweek

The cool air mass we dealt with over the weekend is lingering in the region today, but our weather is looking quite a bit better thanks to the arrival of high pressure from the west. A thin layer of low clouds overnight kept temperatures from dropping below freezing in most spots this morning, but those clouds will clear off through the course of the early morning hours today with abundant sunshine in store for the bulk of our Monday. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s, quite a bit warmer than the 40s we experienced Sunday with much lighter winds.

We won't be quite so lucky with the clouds tonight, however, as skies will remain clear, allowing for radiational cooling so temperatures will drop quickly overnight, reaching the upper 20s and lower 30s by early Tuesday morning. A Freeze Warning will likely be issued for most of the local area tonight.

We'll enjoy another round of sunshine Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 50s and light northwest winds as high pressure remains dominant in the region.

Warmer air will build in for the mid-week as a storm system approaches from the west. We'll have mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and perhaps a late day rumble of thunder or two, but despite the lack of sunshine, we'll still manage to see high temperatures in the lower 60s.

With a little more sunshine and just a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the area Thursday, temperatures will be even warmer. Look for afternoon readings in the upper 60s with a south breeze.

High pressure will settle in for Friday, making for a bright and pleasant end of the week with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

The weekend looks warmer yet, with high temperatures in the lower 70s for both days. There will be a chance for a few light showers Saturday with a slight chance of isolated showers early Sunday.