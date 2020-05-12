Bright and pleasant today; May-like warmth arrives later this week

Our very slow warming trend continues today with the prospect of a bright and pleasant Tuesday across the area thanks to strong high pressure that is settling in from the north. We'll enjoy even more sunshine than Monday with lighter northwest winds and even though temperatures have started out colder, those readings will climb rather quickly through the course of the day, reaching the upper 50s and possibly lower 60s later this afternoon.

As a storm system from the west works its way into the region, clouds will slowly thicken tonight and overnight temperatures will be much warmer than recent nights, so frost and freeze headlines won't be a factor for a change. Look for low temperatures in the lower 40s late tonight with a light southeast breeze.

The middle part of our workweek will provide us with the best chances for rain chances as a large storm system moves across the area. Temperatures will actually warm up, even without as much sunshine in the area over the next couple of days. Gusty southeast winds will help the warming cause tomorrow, occasionally reaching 30 miles per hour and pulling in some of that warmer air. Look for a few light showers in the morning with more widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and high temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

A few showers will hang around through Thursday morning and perhaps a portion of the early afternoon with occasional sunshine helping temperatures reach the upper 60s later in the afternoon.

High pressure will give us a break from rain chances Friday as sunny skies will be the rule and afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

The weekend looks even warmer, but not completely dry as there will be a chance for a few light showers Saturday to go with occasionally sunshine during the day. Sunday looks drier and sunnier with another round of high pressure bringing fantastic weather to round out the weekend. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s for both weekend days.