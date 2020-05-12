BUSINESS REOPENING: What are Rochester owners doing to prepare?

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - As excited as the owners in the Med City are about reopening, they all seem to understand how important it is to keep everyone healthy.

To make sure of that, they have been following CDC, state, local and even mall guidelines to make sure money can come in but the virus stays out.

"It's not about the money that you make or the business you can do. It's about what you can provide," said Svaar Vinje, owner of Knights Chamber of Rochester.

Since mid-March those businesses have been waiting to reopen.

"We're pretty prepared here to go. Just waiting on the word," said Nhut Tran, co-owner of Charlie's.

Businesses may be empty but the owners are still hard at work.

"Clean our store, have our floors resurfaced, we developed our online presence," said Vinje.

Takeout orders for restaurants and online ordering for retailers has helped bring some money in.

"It keeps us afloat fairly well. It doesn't pay for the ongoing expense of all this," said The Nordic Store co-owner Walter Hanson.

The owners want customers to feel safe in their stores.

"Everybody's wearing masks, everybody's cleaning," Hanson said. "I'm certainly one of those people in the high risk area."

Stores are excited about possibly opening up, but things are going to look a lot different come Monday.

"We'll have a touchless thermometer," Tran said. "We'll screen them before they come in."

"Implementing credit card only and going away from cash for a while," added Hanson.

Even special hours for people at risk.

"We'll offer private appointments where we'll close the store," said Knights Chamber's owner.

There's hope for reopening Monday, but it will be far from a return to normal, especially when it comes to money.

"Opening up a business at 25 or 50 percent is not why we're in business," said Tran with a nervous laugh.

Yet after almost two months of closed doors, they will be glad to see customers again.

"It's going to be exciting," said Hanson. "It's going to be different."

"Everybody's in the same boat," said Tran.

Charlie's owners say the atmosphere will be the same, but as a safety precaution there will not be any live entertainment, pool or darts for the time being.