Byron schools referendum fails

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -- Voters in Byron decided against approving a $58 million school referendum Tuesday.

According to a post on the district's Facebook page, the unofficial result was Yes - 725, No - 1344.

To maintain social distancing, voters could drive up and cast their ballots from their vehicles.

Had the referendum passed, Byron High School would have gotten a new auditorium and athletic fields. Older classrooms would also be updated.

Byron High School is projected to operate over capacity by next year.

In a statement on Facebook, Superintendent Joey Page, Ed.D. said, "We will continue to engage families, students, staff, and community members into our process to determine the best solution and next steps for our District."