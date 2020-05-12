Byron voters take to the polls to decide future of school district

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -- Voters in the city of Byron have a big decision on their hands on Tuesday. A $58 million referendum is on the line to improve Byron Public Schools.

District leaders say it is necessary to meet growing enrollment, as Byron High School is projected to operate over capacity by next year. Per the referendum website, enrollment in the district will increase by 462 students by 2027.

If approved, Byron High School would get a new auditorium and athletic fields. Older classrooms would also be updated.

The state would cover about 42% of the bill, meaning owners of a $200,00 home would pay an extra $136 a year in property taxes.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. at Byron Middle School. To maintain social distancing, you can drive up and cast your vote from your vehicle.