COVID-19 IMPACTS: Students completing spring semester curious about going back to campus this fall

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With this odd semester winding down for college students, many are already looking ahead to the fall, but not finding many answers.

Rochester Community and Technical College Student Sophia Hendrickson

"I was expecting to do in-person college and I don't really know what its gonna be," Rochester Community and Technical College student Sophia Hendrickson said. "Online it's harder to keep track of assignments and it's harder to keep track of dates."

Hendrickson is finishing up her freshmen year and said she thrives in in class settings, but it might be a while before she or anyone else is back on campus.

RCTC Communications Executive Director Nate Stoltman

"Where are we going, what are we doing. That is the one million dollar question isn't it?," RCTC Communications Executive Director Nate Stoltman stated. "Without knowing exactly how the COVID situation is going to progress we don't know where things will be."

A clue came Tuesday morning as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci testified at a Senate hearing about the possibility of a in-person fall term.

"Having treatment available or a vaccine to facilitate the re-entry of students into the fall term would be something that would be a bit of a bridge too far," Dr. Fauci said.

Nonetheless, RCTC students and staff are hopeful.

"I think it definitely will impact college, I think it already has impacted so much," Hendrickson said. "We are hopeful that we will be able to return to normal, but we are making plans A, B, C, options," Stoltman added.