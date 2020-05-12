Four injured in crash near Dover Monday night, one victim airlifted

NEAR DOVER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Dover on Monday night.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a vehicle traveling east on County Road 9 failed to stop at the intersection, colliding with a vehicle traveling north on County Road 10.

Authorities said four passengers were injured. One victim was reportedly airlifted by Mayo One. The other three victims were transported by ambulance, deputies said.

The crash is still under investigation and more details will be released.