Georgia AG seeks probe of prosecutors in Ahmaud Arbery killing case

ATLANTA (AP) -- Georgia's attorney general is asking state law officers for an investigation into possible misconduct by local prosecutors in the killing of a black man who was chased by a white father and son.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that Attorney General Chris Carr requested the probe by the state agency into the district attorney offices in Brunswick and Waycross.

The Feb. 23 killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery has sparked a national outcry, in part because months passed before the arrests of Gregory and Travis McMichael.

They were charged with murder after video of the shooting appeared online.