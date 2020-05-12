Gov. Walz signs six bills into law

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz put pen to paper on six pieces of legislation Tuesday.

According to a news release from his office, the laws:

Extend the COVID-19 Minnesota Fund, which was set to expire on May 11

Require drug manufacturers to make drug price information public

Allocate federal Help America Vote Act (HAVA) funding and ensure safe and orderly elections

Prohibit marriages by minors

Remove unnecessary background check fees for certain health boards

Make technical changes to various provisions governing or administered by the Department of Commerce

“These bills are the product of bipartisan collaboration and will improve Minnesotans’ lives,” said Governor Walz. “Amid COVID-19, Minnesota remains committed to helping Minnesotans afford the medication they need to survive, ensuring Minnesotans can safely cast their ballots, and protecting our most vulnerable citizens.”.