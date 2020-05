Governor considers reopening plans as Iowa reports 18 deaths

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- Gov. Kim Reynolds says she's still considering how far to go in lifting local public health restrictions, as the state reported 18 more deaths from the coronavirus.

Reynolds had planned to announce which business closures that she would allow to expire Friday and which she would extend through May. But she said she was still looking at data, and now expects an announcement Wednesday.

Restaurants in 22 counties remain closed. Statewide, bars, salons, barber shops, movie theaters, casinos, museums and several other businesses are ordered closed until Friday.

Meanwhile, the Polk County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that 19 inmates at the county jail had tested positive for COVID-19.

